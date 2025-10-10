403
Guardify Marks Milestone: 400,000 Children's Forensic Interviews Protected
EINPresswire/ -- Guardify®, a leading SaaS platform for digital evidence management in the public sector, today announced that its system has now safeguarded the digital evidence for more than 400,000 children’s cases across the United States and Puerto Rico.
This achievement reflects Guardify’s ongoing mission to protect vulnerable children while equipping child advocacy centers, prosecutors, and law enforcement professionals with secure, efficient technology. By replacing outdated DVDs and flash drives with a modern, cloud-based platform, Guardify strengthens the protection of sensitive evidence and accelerates investigative work, ensuring children receive timely justice and care.
“Reaching 400,000 children's interviews protected is not just a statistic, it’s a testament to the frontline professionals we serve and the lives they safeguard every single day,” said Ben Jackson, CEO of Guardify. “Our mission is to make sure technology never slows down justice. With Guardify, agencies can trust that evidence is secure, accessible, and helping to move cases forward faster for vulnerable children.”
Carrie Paschall, Guardify’s Director of Outreach, added: “I’ve experienced Guardify’s impact firsthand, first as a Chief Investigative and Support Services Officer relying on it to protect child forensic interviews in my community, and now as part of the Guardify team helping agencies nationwide. The growth I’ve seen in how Guardify empowers professionals is remarkable, and this milestone shows just how far-reaching that impact has become.” In addition to improving security and speed, Guardify’s platform has helped agencies realize significant cost savings by eliminating DVDs and flash drives. To date, Guardify estimates that agencies have saved nearly $120 million in materials and administrative overhead, freeing up critical resources for child protection efforts.
Guardify’s platform is trusted by more than 40,000 agencies across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, empowering professionals to collaborate seamlessly while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance. This milestone highlights Guardify’s rapid growth and its continued leadership in advancing digital evidence management for child protection.
For more information on Guardify’s impact, visit guardify/impact.
About Guardify
Guardify is a leading SaaS platform for digital evidence management in the public sector. Built to support frontline professionals, including law enforcement, prosecutors, and child advocacy centers, Guardify ensures that digital evidence is secure, accessible, and reliable. By replacing outdated methods like DVDs and flash drives with modern, cloud-based solutions, Guardify helps agencies protect vulnerable populations and deliver justice more effectively.
