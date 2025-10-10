IBM And Script Network Partner To Deliver Decentralized Video Infrastructure And Automation Services To Global Enterprises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBM and, a leading provider of decentralized video infrastructure, today announced that Script Network has officially joined as anas a. Through this collaboration, Script Network will deliver cutting-edgeto IBM-approved clients worldwide.

As part of IBM's Partner Plus ecosystem (IBM Partner Directory – Script Network ), Script Network becomes the first and only company to offer blockchain-based video infrastructure solutions within IBM's global partner program. This integration expands IBM's portfolio of AI and automation capabilities, providing enterprise customers with a next-generation framework for video delivery, media asset management, and large-scale file transfer - all built on decentralized technology.

Driving Efficiency Across a Trillion-Dollar Industry

The global video infrastructure and cloud automation market continues to expand rapidly, projected to surpass $750 billion by 2030 as organizations transition from traditional centralized models to scalable, data-efficient systems. Through this collaboration, IBM and Script Network will provide enterprise clients - including those within telecommunications, media, finance, and government sectors - with the tools to manage, distribute, and automate high-volume video and data workloads with greater efficiency, transparency, and cost control.

Expanding the Enterprise Opportunity

This partnership marks a significant expansion for Script Technologies , the enterprise division of Script Network, enabling direct access to IBM's extensive enterprise client base and global distribution channels. As a listed and verified IBM Partner Solution (Solution Directory Listing ), Script Technologies will integrate its decentralized media services with IBM's existing cloud and AI automation frameworks.

Key capabilities include:



Decentralized Video Infrastructure for large-scale media and data transfer

AI-Powered Automation for enterprise-level workflows

Video-on-Demand and Live Stream Infrastructure with Web3 integration Storage, Transcoding, and Cloud Orchestration Services optimized for high-volume workloads

Statements

“Our mission has always been to make video infrastructure more accessible, transparent, and cost-effective for enterprises,” said a Script Network spokesperson .“Partnering with IBM allows us to deliver these solutions at global scale, leveraging IBM's enterprise network to redefine how video and data are managed across industries.”

Script Network's decentralized infrastructure aligns perfectly with the growing demand for resilient, scalable, and secure video services that support next-generation data environments.”

About Script Network

Script Network is a decentralized video infrastructure company that provides blockchain-powered video streaming, storage, and automation solutions for both consumers and enterprises. Its ecosystem includes Script TV , a watch-to-earn streaming platform, and Script Technologies , which powers decentralized video infrastructure and enterprise automation services.

For more information, visit or explore Script's verified IBM Partner page here .

