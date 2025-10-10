Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment Confirms No Official Permits Issued To Import Or Trade 'Uranus Star' Brand Products In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Following Precautionary Measures and Strict Monitoring in Cooperation with Concerned Authorities in the UAE

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has announced the implementation of a series of precautionary and stringent control measures, the results of which confirmed that no official permits have been issued to import or trade 'Uranus Star' bottled drinking water or any other products from the same brand. The ministry also confirmed that the products have not been detected at major retail outlets in the country.

The Ministry clarified that, as part of its continuous monitoring of regional market developments, most notably the confirmed contamination of the aforementioned product with harmful substances in a neighboring country, it has activated immediate verification steps. These steps included direct coordination with all relevant local food safety authorities in each emirate. It also involves scrutinising food shipment records at all the nation's ports of entry.

The Ministry has also intensified its procedures and oversight to ensure that no permits or authorisations have been issued for the entry of shipments of the 'Uranus Star' bottled water or any other products from the same brand.

The Ministry urges the public, who may have acquired the product from any source, to immediately dispose of any quantities in their possession, however small, and to refrain from consuming this brand of water to protect their health and safety.

The Ministry reiterates its commitment to protecting the health and safety of consumers, affirming that its integrated regulatory system operates continuously to ensure the security and safety of all food products in circulation and to apply the best international practices in this field.