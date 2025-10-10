Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-10 10:08:37
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Gunnison Copper Corp. : Announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$15 million from the sale of up to 33,333,333 units of the Company at a price of C$0.45 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering. Gunnison Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.49.

