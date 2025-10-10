Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magma Silver Corp

2025-10-10 10:08:37
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp : Announces that due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to $5,000,000 in aggregate gross proceeds. The Offering will consist of up to 33,333,334 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading unchanged at $0.20.

