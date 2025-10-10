403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - Scandium International Mining Corp. : Announced that the Department of Primary Industrials and Regional Development - NSW Resources has granted a mining license to Scandium International's wholly-owned subsidiary, EMC Metals Australia Pty Ltd for its Nyngan Scandium Project in New South Wales. Mining Lease No 1893 (Act 1992) was granted in satisfaction of Mining Lease Application No 531 (Act 1992) on October 7, bringing an end to an application review process spanning more than nine years. Scandium International Mining Corp. shares V are trading up $0.02 at $0.09.
