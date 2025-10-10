Prakash Nagarkatti
-
Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology,
University of South Carolina
Dr. Prakash Nagarkatti currently serves as Vice President for Research (VPR) and Carolina Distinguished Professor at the University of South Carolina (USC). In his role as VPR at USC, he oversees research enterprise of ~$280 million. He currently directs three federally-funded Research Centers. He has published ~300 peer-reviewed papers in the areas of inflammation. For his outstanding contributions to science, Dr. Nagarkatti was elected Fellow of American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Fellow of Academy of Toxicological Sciences (ATS), and a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.Experience
-
–present
Vice President for Research and Carolina Distinguished Professor , University of South Carolina
-
1980
Defense R&D Establishment , PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment