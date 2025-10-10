Daniel Joinson
PhD Candidate, Engineering and Maths,
University of Bristol
I studied an undergraduate degree in Natural Sciences at Durham University (2017-2020), studying modules in Biology, Anthropology and Geography. My final project involved researching the potential causal effect of the gut microbiome on risk of major depressive disorder.
In 2021 I completed an MSc in Epidemiology from the University of Bristol, comprising a dissertation researching the association between quality of student-teacher relationships and student mental health and well-being.
I have a strong desire to apply my multidisciplinary background and knowledge of population health sciences to the development, delivery and critical evaluation of effective and innovative digital health interventions that will improve the health and well-being of populations. I am also interested in the potential use of digital approaches in epidemiological research, for example the utilisation of digital exposures and outcomes, and analysis of large datasets with AI techniques. I am highly motivated to pursue this research in areas especially relating to the mental health of populations.Experience
–present
PhD Candidate, Engineering and Maths, University of Bristol
