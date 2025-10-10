403
Oscar Chat Launches AI-Powered Chatbot Platform To Transform Customer Engagement For Businesses Worldwide
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Oscar Chat, an innovative AI-driven communication platform, today announced the official launch of its comprehensive chatbot solution designed to revolutionize how businesses interact with customers. The platform combines artificial intelligence, live chat capabilities, and multi-channel messaging into one seamless widget, enabling companies to automate support, boost conversions, and enhance customer satisfaction 24/7.
Built on advanced AI models including ChatGPT 4.0 Turbo, ChatGPT 3.5 Turbo, Mistral 7B, and Gemini Pro, Oscar Chat empowers businesses to create intelligent virtual assistants without any coding knowledge. The platform's intuitive setup process allows companies to deploy a fully functional chatbot in minutes through a simple copy-paste code snippet.
"Modern customers expect instant responses and personalized interactions," said a representative from Oscar Chat. "Our platform bridges the gap between customer expectations and business capabilities by providing an all-in-one solution that works around the clock, never misses a lead, and continuously learns from every interaction."
The Oscar Chat platform offers three core features: an AI chatbot that automates customer conversations and reduces support volumes, a live chat system for real-time human interaction, and an advanced popup builder for promoting offers and maximizing engagement. All conversations and customer data are centralized in one dashboard, making it easy for teams to manage interactions, track leads, and maintain conversation history.
Oscar Chat is available for businesses of all sizes across various industries, including e-commerce, SaaS, healthcare, real estate, and more. The platform integrates with popular communication channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, Phone, Email, Viber, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Google Maps.
Companies interested in Oscar Chat can take advantage of a complimentary 7-day trial with no credit card required. For more information, visit
About Oscar Chat
Oscar Chat is an AI-powered customer engagement platform that helps businesses automate support, increase conversions, and deliver exceptional customer experiences through intelligent chatbots, live chat, and multi-channel messaging capabilities.
