Asia-Pacific Sodium-Ion Battery Market Research Report 2025: Market To Grow At A Staggering CAGR Of 36.57% To 2035 As The Region Seeks Sustainable And Cost-Effective Alternatives To Lithium-Ion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|106
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$303.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$6844.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|36.5%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Dynamics
1.1.1 Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Trends
1.2.1 Expansion of Grid-Scale Energy Storage Projects
1.2.2 Industrializing High-Energy Sodium-Ion Batteries
1.3 Regulatory/Certification Bodies
1.4 Government Programs
1.5 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities
1.6 Value Chain Analysis
1.7 Stakeholder Analysis
1.8 Case Study
1.8.1 Baochi Energy Storage Station, China
1.8.2 Hina's Fast-Charge Sodium-Ion Battery for Commercial EVs
1.9 Market Dynamics
1.9.1 Market Drivers
1.9.1.1 Push for Lithium Diversification and Supply Security
1.9.1.2 Government Policy and Funding Support
1.9.1.3 Rising Momentum for Sodium-Ion Battery Commercialization
1.9.2 Market Challenges
1.9.2.1 Lower Energy Density and Cycle Life Limitations
1.9.2.2 Scaling Challenges and Cost Realities in Sodium-Ion Battery Commercialization
1.9.3 Business Strategies
1.9.3.1 Product Developments
1.9.3.2 Market Developments
1.9.4 Corporate Strategies
1.9.4.1 Partnerships and Joint Ventures
1.9.5 Market Opportunities
1.9.5.1 Hybrid Grid Energy Storage Systems
1.9.5.2 Growth Potential for Sodium-Ion Technology in Affordable Electric Mobility
1.9.5.3 Launch of Key Affordable Electric Vehicle using Sodium-Ion Battery
1.1 Start-Ups Landscape
1.10.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem
1.11 Patent Analysis
1.11.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Number of Patents, by Year and by Country)
1.12 Cost Analysis
1.12.1 Cost Breakdown (by Component)
1.12.2 Battery Pack Energy Price (by Configuration)
1.12.3 Average Pricing Analysis: and Regional Level, Sodium-Ion Battery
1.13 Sodium-Ion Battery Recycling Ecosystem
2 Region
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.3.1 Application
2.2.3.2 Product
2.2.4 China
2.2.4.1 Application
2.2.4.2 Product
2.2.5 Japan
2.2.5.1 Application
2.2.5.2 Product
2.2.6 India
2.2.6.1 Application
2.2.6.2 Product
2.2.7 South Korea
2.2.7.1 Application
2.2.7.2 Product
2.2.8 Australia
2.2.8.1 Application
2.2.8.2 Product
2.2.9 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
2.2.9.1 Application
2.2.9.2 Product
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Overview
3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
3.3 Top Competitors
3.4 Target Customers
3.5 Key Personal
3.6 Analyst View
3.7 Market Share, 2024
- HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd BENAN Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd Jiangsu Zhongna Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) Bluetti Power Li-FUN Technology Corporation Limited Indi Energy Farasis Energy BYD Company Ltd
Asia-Pacific Sodium-Ion Battery Market
