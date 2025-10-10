Lupaka Applies For Warrant Extension
The Company is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to extend the expiry date of the 2,000,000 Warrants to October 28, 2026. The 2,000,000 Warrants were originally issued on October 28, 2022 as part of the units issued under a private placement. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 36 months. Since the issuance, no warrants have been exercised. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same. The warrant extension is subject to the approval of the TSXV.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.
About Lupaka Gold
Lupaka is a Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through identification and development of mining assets.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.
...
Tel: (604) 985-3147
or visit the Company's profile at or its website at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment