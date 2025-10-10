Spice Grill Celebrates 5 Years Of Operation With The Launch Of AED 55 Solo Seafood Feast Offer This October

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Spice Grill, the popular dining destination known for its bold flavours and signature grills, is proudly celebrating five successful years of serving the Sharjah community from its flagship location in Al Majaz Waterfront this October. To celebrate this special moment with the community, Spice Grill is marking the milestone the best way they know how: with a feast worth getting your hands messy for. Fromat its Al Majaz Waterfront location, it will launch a limited-time 5-Year Menu special: thefor just, a flavour-packed nod to five successful years including mixed seafood with a choice of three flavours, a mocktail and a delicious dessert to end the meal.

The spread features a hearty plate loaded with crabs, shrimp, clams, and corn, all served with unlimited rice – perfect for soaking up every bit of sauce. Choose from three signature flavours: the Asian Shabang, a punchy, umami-rich sauce with a hint of spice; Rain Cajun, bold and buttery with that Southern-style heat or Salted Eggspectation, creamy, savoury, and just indulgent enough to feel like a treat. Wash it all down with a refreshing mocktail of your choice, from the tropical Breakaway and Mango Peach to the striking Blue Mermaid, Hibiscus Strawberry, and Pineapple Passion. Of course, not to forget dessert, enjoy a warm apple crumble topped with ice-cream; sweet, soft, and the perfect finish to a seafood spread that doesn't hold back.

This special is dine-in only and available for a limited time at Spice Grill Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah . No reservations required – just walk in, roll up your sleeves, and dig in.

And because no anniversary is complete without a party, from October 3rd to 15th, Spice Grill will be giving the chance for social media fans to win a table for five at the Anniversary Lunch on October 18th, bringing together loyal customers and VIP guests. Make sure to follow SpiceGrillUAE, to get the details to enter! There will be three winners so get liking, tagging, using the hashtag #SpiceGrillTurns5 and sharing on IG stories.