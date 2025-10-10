Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amber Grid And EEX Have Completed The Transfer Of GET Baltic's Operations


2025-10-10 09:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) and Lithuania's gas transmission system operator Amber Grid have completed the strategic process launched in 2023 to transfer GET Baltic's shares to the partner that won the international public tender.

In the first stage in 2023, upon approval by the Amber Grid Board and General Meeting of Shareholders and after assessing GET Baltic's financial results, 66 % of the shares were sold for €6.5 million. The deal for the remaining 34 % of shares is now valued at €3.8 million.

GET Baltic is a licensed natural gas market operator with registered data reporting entity status (RRM) granted by ACER. On 9 September 2025, it launched EEX gas trading activities in the Baltic States and Finland.

More information:

Eglė Krasauskienė

Head of Communications

+37063706011
...


MENAFN10102025004107003653ID1110178475

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search