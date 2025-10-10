Drug Discovery Market To Hit USD 146.25 Billion By 2033 Driven By AI Integration, Biotech Innovation, And Expanding Therapeutic Pipelines SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Discovery Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 71.95 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 146.25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.29% during 2026–2033. The U.S. market, valued at USD 24.53 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 48.97 billion by 2033, supported by rapid advances in AI-driven target identification, biopharmaceutical innovation, regulatory incentives, and an expanding pipeline of novel therapies.

The market is experiencing robust momentum driven by a combination of cutting-edge technologies (including machine learning, CRISPR, and high-throughput screening), strong venture capital flows, and increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases globally. Increased collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and tech firms, along with expanding access to biologics, are further accelerating growth.





Get free Sample Report of Drug Discovery Market:

Drug Discovery Market Overview

Drug discovery refers to the process of identifying new candidate medications, targeting specific biological pathways, and optimizing them for clinical use. Traditionally, this process has been lengthy and costly. However, the emergence of computational biology, AI-based predictive modeling, and structure-guided drug design has revolutionized how molecules are identified and advanced to clinical trials.

The U.S. continues to dominate this space thanks to its high R&D investment, strong regulatory frameworks, advanced academic and research institutions, and a well-established biotech ecosystem. Additionally, the growing integration of cloud-based platforms, multi-omics technologies, and automation is reducing development timelines and costs, bringing novel therapies to market faster.

Major Players in the Drug Discovery Market



Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie

Merck & Co.

Roche

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Bayer

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Amgen

Sanofi

Bristol Myers Squibb

Abbott Laboratories

Gilead Sciences

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Biogen

Drug Discovery Market Segment Insights

By Drug Type

Small molecules continue to dominate the market in 2025, accounting for 59.41% share, primarily due to their well-established manufacturing processes, cost efficiency, and ability to easily penetrate cells to target intracellular molecules. On the other hand, biologics are witnessing the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.88%, driven by rising demand for targeted therapies and personalized medicine.

By Process

Target Identification & Validation held the largest market share of 33.47% in 2025, as it represents the foundational step in drug discovery, ensuring that therapeutic interventions are aimed at the right molecular targets. Conversely, Candidate Validation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.45%, propelled by the growing emphasis on predictive toxicology, safety profiling, and preclinical validation.

By Technology

High-Throughput Screening (HTS) contributed the largest market share of 41.29% in 2025 due to its critical role in rapidly identifying active compounds, antibodies, or genes that modulate specific biomolecular pathways. Bioinformatics, on the other hand, is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.22%, driven by the explosion of biological data and the growing use of computational tools for data interpretation.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies accounted for 52.56% of the market in 2025, primarily because they possess extensive R&D capabilities and financial resources to drive drug discovery and development. Meanwhile, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.13%, as pharmaceutical firms increasingly outsource R&D activities to reduce operational costs and accelerate time-to-market.

Need Any Customization Research on Drug Discovery Market, Enquire Now:

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global drug discovery market with a 41.27% share in 2025, driven by advanced pharmaceutical R&D infrastructure and strong biotech presence. More than 3,200 drug discovery programs were underway in the region as of 2025, across indications such as oncology, neurology and rare diseases.

The Asia Pacific drug discovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during 2026–2033, making it the fastest-growing region globally. The expansion is supported by growing pharmaceutical R&D, rising biologics and targeted therapy pipelines, and favorable government policies.

Recent Developments in the Drug Discovery Market



In March 2025, Pfizer and an AI-driven biotech firm announced a strategic partnership to accelerate oncology drug discovery using deep learning platforms.

Roche launched an integrated data analytics suite to improve early-stage screening success rates.

AstraZeneca expanded its presence in Asia with a new R&D center focusing on precision medicine.

Johnson & Johnson unveiled positive Phase II data from its first AI-identified small molecule therapy. Novartis announced a $1.5 billion investment to expand biologics research capabilities in the U.S.

Drug Discovery Market Report Scope