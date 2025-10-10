Drug Discovery Market To Hit USD 146.25 Billion By 2033 Driven By AI Integration, Biotech Innovation, And Expanding Therapeutic Pipelines SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 71.95 Billion
|Market Size by 2033
|USD 146.25 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 9.29% From 2026 to 2033
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2033
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Key Segments
| By Process (Target Identification & Validation, Hit-to-Lead Identification, Lead Optimization, Candidate Validation, Others)
By Technology (High-Throughput Screening, Bioinformatics, Molecular Modeling & Simulation, Genomics, Proteomics, Others)
By Drug Type (Small Molecules, Biologics, Others)
By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Others)
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- ACTIVE DRUG DISCOVERY PROGRAM INTELLIGENCE – helps you track the global distribution and growth of ongoing discovery programs by therapeutic area (oncology, neurology, rare diseases), highlighting where innovation and R&D funding are most concentrated. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION STATISTICS – helps you evaluate the penetration of high-throughput screening, AI, bioinformatics, genomics, and proteomics across discovery pipelines, revealing trends in automation, computational modeling, and digital transformation. AI–BIOINFORMATICS INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you measure the share of integrated AI/bioinformatics platforms adopted by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, indicating the maturity level of data-driven discovery ecosystems. DRUG TYPE DISTRIBUTION MATRIX – helps you assess the evolving balance between small molecules, biologics, and advanced therapies (gene/cell therapies), along with the growth momentum of targeted and biologic candidates in discovery pipelines. END-USER PARTICIPATION ANALYTICS – helps you understand the engagement levels of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic research institutions in global discovery programs, identifying collaboration and outsourcing trends. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION GROWTH RATE BENCHMARKS – helps you quantify the annual growth rate of new technology adoption in discovery processes, providing visibility into emerging innovation hotspots within the global drug discovery landscape.
