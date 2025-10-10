Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Hosts Dokhi: Melodies Of Youth'

Dubai, UAE, 10 October 2025: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) hosted a literary session to discuss Dokhi: Melodies of Youth, the latest novel by Kuwaiti writer Taleb Al-Refai. The evening offered the audience a captivating blend of music and literature, celebrating the legacy of one of the Gulf's most iconic artistic voices.

The event was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Dr Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; His Excellency Khaled Abdul Rahim Al Zaabi, Consul General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; His Excellency Khaled Khalil Al Farsi, Diplomatic Attach� at the Kuwaiti Consulate; the son of the late artist Basem Awadh Al-Dokhi; board members, writers, critics, intellectuals, and media professionals.

Al Murr emphasised that celebrating creative talents lies at the heart of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's mission, which has become a unique platform for thought and culture.

Al Murr said: “This event contributes to preserving the region's artistic and emotional heritage, and strengthens the presence of writers and artists as essential pillars in promoting reading culture among community members.”

Al Murr added: “Creativity is complete when it is recognised and valued creators are the ones who bring life its unique colour and reshape our understanding of beauty and knowledge. The Library is committed to serving as a bridge between the past and the present, and as a space that nurtures inspiration and encourages dialogue between generations and cultures.”

Moderated by journalist Abdul Hamid Ahmed, the session explored Al-Refai's creative journey in writing the novel, which serves as an artistic biography of the late Kuwaiti singer Awadh Al-Dokhi, one of the most remarkable voices of Kuwait's golden musical era.

Al-Refai explained that the novel opens with the artist's passing before retracing his early life in the old neighbourhoods of Kuwait. It follows his journey from the world of pearl diving and sea chants to the stages where his talent flourished, chronicling the transformation of Kuwaiti society—from the sea to oil, and from nostalgia to modernity.

He further reflected on the profound connection between voice and identity, explaining that the title Dokhi symbolises sorrow and embodies the emotional struggle of the artist amid rapid social change. The novel delves into deeply human themes of loss, memory, and the search for self, blending artistic documentation with literary imagination.

The evening also featured a moving oud performance by Emirati artist Saif Al Ali, who performed pieces inspired by Al-Dokhi's rich musical legacy, adding emotional resonance to the discussion.

The event drew a large audience who praised the novel, describing it as both an elegy to the “first voice of the Gulf” and a tribute to a defining period in the region's cultural and artistic evolution.

This session forms part of MBRL's ongoing initiatives to support writers and authors, and to honour the legacy of pioneering artists and creatives whose contributions have shaped Arab literature and music. Through such events, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library continues to fulfil its cultural mission as a dynamic platform celebrating creativity, knowledge, and artistic expression.

