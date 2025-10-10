Hoducc Introduces Advanced AI Chatbot Integration For Enhanced Customer Engagement

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 10, 2025 3:24 am - Empowering Businesses to Deliver Smarter, Personalized, and Always-On Customer Engagement

HoduSoft, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, has introduced its advanced AI Chatbot integration within the HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite, enabling context-aware conversations and seamless customer service. This integration empowers businesses to deliver consistent, personalized, and efficient customer support across multiple channels.

Available 24/7, the HoduCC AI Chatbot instantly handles routine queries while maintaining full context of customer interactions. This integration connects an external AI bot with seamless handover to HoduCC live agents, passing the entire conversation context and metadata to the agent.

The solution requires no coding expertise, allowing businesses to customize chatbot responses and backend system integrations in real time. The chatbot can pull live data such as order status, account details, and service updates to provide dynamic, real-time responses, ensuring a seamless customer experience and reducing repetitive explanations.

Key features include:

-Omnichannel support for seamless interaction

-Smart call transfer to live agents with context retention

-24/7 automated customer service, reducing wait times

-In-depth analytics and real-time performance dashboards

-Personalized chatbot branding and conversational flows

"HoduCC's AI Chatbot is a game changer for businesses aiming to scale their support operations while maintaining a human touch," said Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft. "By integrating advanced AI capabilities with seamless live agent handover, we enable businesses to deliver smarter, more engaging customer interactions that drive satisfaction and loyalty."

"Our AI Chatbot integration reflects HoduSoft's commitment to blending technology with empathy," added Kartik Khambhati. "It's designed not only to automate but also to elevate the customer experience by anticipating needs and ensuring that every interaction feels personalized and connected."

By integrating AI chatbot into HoduCC, HoduSoft empowers businesses to accelerate digital transformation, improve customer satisfaction, and optimize operational efficiency. Businesses using AI Chatbot have already reported improvements in customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, with significant reductions in average handling time and agent workload.

For more information about how HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite's AI Chatbot can transform customer engagement strategies, connect at , and the team will reach out at the earliest.

About HoduSoft:

Started in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication solutions in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration processes. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, all its innovative products are designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

Original Source: