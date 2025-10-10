German Chancellor Announces $34 Million In Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- Germany will immediately send 29 million euros ($34 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday."We will provide 29 million euros in humanitarian aid," Merz said on the X platform. Egypt and we will invite a meeting to rehabilitate Gaza.

