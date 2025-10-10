Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Chancellor Announces $34 Million In Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

German Chancellor Announces $34 Million In Humanitarian Aid For Gaza


2025-10-10 09:05:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- Germany will immediately send 29 million euros ($34 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday.
"We will provide 29 million euros in humanitarian aid," Merz said on the X platform. Egypt and we will invite a meeting to rehabilitate Gaza.

