MZ Group To Sponsor LD Micro Main Event October 19-21, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - MZ, a global leader in investor and public relations, today announced their participation as sponsors of the LD Micro Main Event taking place October 19-21, 2025 at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, CA, with several of MZ's clients presenting at the conference.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the world's leading industry conferences in the investment community today and will be showcasing over 120 presenting companies for 2 days of dynamic presentations and engaging panels. The Main Event is focused on unique investment opportunities in the small- and micro-cap space, including 1-on-1 and small group meetings. For those not joining in person, presentations will be live-streamed virtually.

"LD Micro's flagship Main Event continues to unite an impressive mix of micro-cap companies, executives, institutional investors, financial professionals, and industry leaders for three days of presentations, one-on-one meetings, and valuable networking," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "As long-standing sponsors and participants, we are honored to once again be part of this year's gathering, alongside our clients in attendance. For over 25 years, MZ has been a trusted and proven strategic financial communications partner to the kinds of small-to mid-cap growth companies attending the Main Event. We provide comprehensive investor relations, public relations, digital marketing, and innovative technology solutions to drive a successful and sustainable global investor relations program across all sectors. We look forward to connecting with everyone in attendance throughout the event."

Conference participation is by invitation only, and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or email Greg Falesnik at ... .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded back in 2006 with only one mission. To become the most valuable resource in the micro-cap space. Every day, thousands of people worldwide use LD to access, analyze, and assess information on the smallest publicly traded companies in North America. In March of 2023, Freedom Holding (FRHC) acquired the company from SRAX. For more information visit .

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning digital marketing, websites, SEO, social media, and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer

MZ North America

Direct: 949-385-6449

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: LD Micro