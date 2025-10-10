403
Thousands Of Displaced Palestinians Return To N. Gaza As Ceasefire Takes Effect
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Thousands of displaced Palestinians on Friday began returning to Gaza City and other areas as the recently concluded ceasefire agreement officially came into effect under Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish and US mediation.
Crowds of people were seen walking back to their homes early Friday morning via the coastal Rashid Street and the Salah Al-Din Street, the two main north-south arteries of the Gaza Strip.
The return of displaced families comes hours after the Israeli occupation government gave final approval to a ceasefire deal proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at ending the Israeli occupation's two-year war on Gaza, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA).
The US President announced the Gaza ceasefire agreement late Thursday, describing it as the beginning of a larger effort to achieve peace in the Middle East, rebuild Gaza, and advance a political solution in the region. (end) wab
