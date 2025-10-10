403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Luxury Specialist Quinn Bolsters European Presence With UK MD
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - US-based luxury lifestyle communications specialist Quinn has bolstered its European presence with the appointment of a UK managing director.
Sarah Curra (pictured) founded specialist travel and hospitality firm The Mango Agency and scaled the UK business into a global consultancy before it shuttered in 2021. She has worked with brands including LVMH Cheval Blanc Hotels, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, Aqua Expeditions, and Michel Reybier Hospitality.
Her appointment follows Quinn – which initially opened in the UK in 2023 and also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Miami – being acquired last month by a strategic partnership of Interluxe Group, a luxury-focused experiential agency, and North & Warren, a leader in digital marketing and media for luxury brands.
The combined firm provides global luxury marketing services for luxury brands, bringing together proprietary audience data with strategy, experiential, communications, media, and digital marketing.
Florence Quinn – who founded the firm in 1989 – said:“Sarah's appointment marks a pivotal moment in our European expansion strategy and follows a period of significant growth for the agency. Her track record and brand experience align perfectly with our mission to deliver outstanding results for our clients.
“This is the beginning of a new chapter that will further accelerate our growth in the UK and across Europe.”
At North & Warren, CEO Nick Van Sicklen added:“Sarah is a wonderful addition to our growing team. She shares our vision to deliver best-in-class solutions to luxury brands.”
Curra said:“I am thrilled to be joining Quinn. I look forward to leveraging my experience and network to expand Quinn's presence and deliver breakthrough campaigns for our clients.”
Quinn's clients including Andermatt Swiss Alps; Fraser Yachts; Palm House, Palm Beach; The Langley Buckinghamshire; Beverly Hills CVB; Regent Seven Seas Cruises; Mandarin Oriental Residences; Nikki Beach Residences, Antigua; Montage Cay, Bahamas; The World Residences at Sea; Classic Vacations; VistaJet; Appellation Hotels; Hoshino Hotels; Club Med; House of Rum; and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.
The agency was named as one of the Top 100 PR Agencies of The World at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 and as one of the Top 10 PR Power Players in New York by Haute Living.
Sarah Curra (pictured) founded specialist travel and hospitality firm The Mango Agency and scaled the UK business into a global consultancy before it shuttered in 2021. She has worked with brands including LVMH Cheval Blanc Hotels, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, Aqua Expeditions, and Michel Reybier Hospitality.
Her appointment follows Quinn – which initially opened in the UK in 2023 and also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Miami – being acquired last month by a strategic partnership of Interluxe Group, a luxury-focused experiential agency, and North & Warren, a leader in digital marketing and media for luxury brands.
The combined firm provides global luxury marketing services for luxury brands, bringing together proprietary audience data with strategy, experiential, communications, media, and digital marketing.
Florence Quinn – who founded the firm in 1989 – said:“Sarah's appointment marks a pivotal moment in our European expansion strategy and follows a period of significant growth for the agency. Her track record and brand experience align perfectly with our mission to deliver outstanding results for our clients.
“This is the beginning of a new chapter that will further accelerate our growth in the UK and across Europe.”
At North & Warren, CEO Nick Van Sicklen added:“Sarah is a wonderful addition to our growing team. She shares our vision to deliver best-in-class solutions to luxury brands.”
Curra said:“I am thrilled to be joining Quinn. I look forward to leveraging my experience and network to expand Quinn's presence and deliver breakthrough campaigns for our clients.”
Quinn's clients including Andermatt Swiss Alps; Fraser Yachts; Palm House, Palm Beach; The Langley Buckinghamshire; Beverly Hills CVB; Regent Seven Seas Cruises; Mandarin Oriental Residences; Nikki Beach Residences, Antigua; Montage Cay, Bahamas; The World Residences at Sea; Classic Vacations; VistaJet; Appellation Hotels; Hoshino Hotels; Club Med; House of Rum; and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.
The agency was named as one of the Top 100 PR Agencies of The World at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 and as one of the Top 10 PR Power Players in New York by Haute Living.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment