Molecule Therapeutics Market Size, Companies And Emerging Technologies Insight Towards Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This comprehensive report by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, provides in-depth insights into the global molecule therapeutics market, covering market size, emerging trends, key players, and strategic developments shaping the industry's future.

Ottawa, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecule therapeutics market is gaining significant traction, poised for substantial growth between 2024 and 2034. This expansion is fueled by rapid advancements in precision medicine, increasing adoption of targeted therapies, and a growing emphasis on individualized treatment approaches. As innovation continues to redefine the pharmaceutical landscape, the market is expected to witness remarkable revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

The momentum in the molecule therapeutics market is primarily driven by breakthroughs in biotechnology , personalized medicine, and targeted drug delivery systems. North America currently leads the global landscape, supported by robust R&D infrastructure and substantial healthcare investments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, propelled by technological advancements, a large patient base, and favorable government initiatives promoting biomedical innovation.

At its core, molecule therapeutics represents a highly focused therapeutic approach designed to target specific physiological sites whether an organ, tissue, cell, or signaling pathway involved in disease progression. These therapies deliver active molecules directly to precise targets, often proteins associated with distinct biological processes, enabling effective disease management.

Among the different forms, small-molecule therapeutics have become especially prominent due to their simpler structure, smaller size, and lower molecular weight, allowing them to efficiently penetrate cells and act on intracellular targets. Additionally, their availability in convenient dosage forms such as pills, tablets, and capsules makes them highly accessible and patient-friendly.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @

Key Takeaways:



North America is dominant in the Molecule Therapeutics Market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

By molecule type, the small molecules segment for the largest market revenue in 2024.

By molecule type, the biosimilars segment is estimated to fastest-growing over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035.

By therapy area, the oncology segment is dominant in the market in 2024.

By therapy area, the metabolic disorders segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035.

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest molecule therapeutics market revenue in 2024.

By route of administration, the injectable segment is estimated to register the fastest growth in the upcoming period, 2025 to 2035.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is dominant in the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is dominant in the market in 2024. By end user, the research & academic institutes segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2025 to 2035.

Market Overview:

The molecule therapeutics market consists of a wide array of therapeutic treatments that are based on discrete molecular entities, small molecules, biologics , biosimilars, and complex engineered molecules, intended to interact with biological targets to prevent, stop, or reverse disease. The delivery method may differ, and the therapeutic area may vary including oncology , metabolic disease, neurodegenerative disease, or immunology.

The molecule therapeutics market encompasses more than just R&D and discovery, but formulations, delivery methods, regulatory routes, and distribution. The decision to use a molecular therapeutic is based on specificity, manufacturability, cost, and clinical benefit/effectiveness. Molecule therapeutics are the foundation of pharmaceutical pipelines worldwide, and the competition increases in both biologic and chemical compound classes.

Major Growth Drivers:



One major catalyst is the increasing burden of chronic and complex diseases around the world pushing pharmaceutical companies to further diversify molecular portfolios.

In particular, advances in computational chemistry and the generation of molecules by artificial intelligence, as well as high-throughput screening, has compressed timelines for drug discovery, significantly reducing costs.

Advances in tools such as generative models targeting ligands have also improved the ability for better hit selection and lead optimization. Regulatory reforms and incentives, such as fast-track or breakthrough designations, are also shortening timelines to clinic.

Additionally, significant patent expirations on blockbuster biologics have created opportunities for biosimilars and better biologics, which can stimulate competition and adoption.

Technology to manufacture and scale up has matured to create efficiencies in drug manufacturing costs particularly for small molecules and biosimilar proteins. Finally, the shifting pressure on health care budgets globally is increasing demand for therapeutics and drugs that can be efficacious for a dollar spent, decreasing the cost per patient.

Become a valued research partner with us -

Key Drifts:

Precision and Generative Design in the Field of Molecular Therapeutics:

One notable movement is the increased use of AI and generative biology to create molecules designed for specific disease phenotypes. Methods such as MEVO (a diffusion-based generative 3D pharmacophore) are facilitating the "repurposing" of an insufficient amount of protein–ligand structural data to propose novel high-affinity binders for more challenging targets. Additionally, machine learning, which is being applied to DNA-encoded libraries, is also improving the efficiency of discovering active small molecules by leveraging data learned from DNA-encoded library screens.

This new paradigm shift from brute force to smart chemistries reduces length and attrition cycles. While biosimilars continue to apply competitive pressure from biologics on originator firms, originator firms are developing more biosimilars as a competitive strategy; such firms are also undergoing a redesign of their R&D pipelines that embraces the day-to-day realities of complex life cycles, hastening the switch to modular platforms and tight integration between discovery and manufacturing.

Significant Challenge:

Regulatory Difficulties and Late-Stage Failure

The molecule therapeutics market faces challenges due to high attrition rates late in development, especially for novel mechanisms or first-in-class molecules. The translational aspects of human safety and efficacy, even with robust preclinical data, still pose a bottleneck. Adding another challenge is the regulatory complexity: there are very different approval pathways for biosimilars and novel molecules across regions, and comparability requirements, bridging trials, and post-marketing requirements are especially stringent.

There are uncertainties even in many regions around interchangeability, interchange designation, immunogenicity, and data exclusivity policies. Regulatory fragmentation may slow uptake or increase costs. Investor and corporate capital are frequently diverted to biologics and gene therapies , limiting the funding available for molecular therapies. The double risk of failure and regulatory burden presents barriers to entry for smaller players as well.

Regional Analysis:

North America remains the leading segment in the molecule therapeutics market due to its established pharmaceutical infrastructure, a high level of R&D investment, regulatory policies geared towards facilitating molecules, and biotechnology hubs where capital and talent flow through molecular innovation.

Download the single region market report @

Key Growth Drivers in the U.S. Molecule Therapeutics Market



Rising demand for small molecule APIs, especially highly potent compounds used in oncology, neurology, and cardiovascular treatments.

Increased outsourcing of R&D, formulation, and manufacturing to CDMOs to reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market.

Strong FDA approval rates for novel small molecule drugs, maintaining a steady pipeline of new therapeutics.

Technological advancements in medicinal chemistry, formulation science, and process scale-up enabling more complex drug development. Growth in chronic diseases and unmet medical needs driving sustained investment in small molecule R&D.



The fastest growing segment in the molecule therapeutics arena is the Asia-Pacific segment due to expanding domestic R&D capacity, regulatory reforms encouraging molecule development, increasing healthcare expenditure and renewed interest in partnership and contract development and manufacturing.

Growth Drivers & Market Trends – India Molecule Therapeutics



India's small molecule innovator API sector is experiencing steady growth, supported by increasing domestic demand and strong export capabilities.

The country's broader CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) market is expanding rapidly, driven by pharmaceutical outsourcing and global partnerships.

Small molecule APIs continue to dominate India's CDMO landscape, holding the largest market share due to strong generics production and formulation capabilities.

The expiration of drug patents globally is boosting demand for generic small molecule therapeutics, a space where India is a recognized global leader.

Government initiatives like“Make in India” and PLI schemes are strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem and attracting investments in small molecule drug production. Emerging areas such as RNA-targeting small molecule drug discovery are showing rapid growth, especially in cancer and neurological disorders.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

Segmental Insights:

By Type of Molecule:

Small molecules have the benefits of scalable chemical synthesis, known pharmacokinetics, oral dosage forms, and cost of goods. Their maturity level and regulatory commonality support small-molecule dominance of many portfolios, leading to total revenue prominence.

The denial of many biologic patents across the world, along with the lower cost benefits of the biosimilar, will soon ramp up revenue share based on what is already in revenue. The biosimilars market will see high double-digit growth based simply on increasing adoption rates and reduced complexity of developing biosimilars (e.g., Phase III waivers, etc.).

By Area of Therapy:

Oncology maintains the largest therapy segment category as molecular innovation has been much focused on developing targeted cancer agents along with small molecule kinase inhibitors, antibodies, and combination regimens. The high unmet needs and associated costs of cancer medicine contribute to market segment dominance.

The increase recognizing the global epidemic of diabetes, obesity, and associated conditions are placing much R&D effort into novel molecular drug discovery areas associated with metabolic regulation , weight management, and endocrine modulation, and will rapidly drive revenue growth in therapies for metabolic disorders.

By Route of Administration:

Oral administration remains the most patient-friendly, convenient, and cost-effective promotion. The oral route enjoys the greatest market share simply because the majority of small molecule therapeutics are formulated and delivered as tablets or capsules. Oral is far more common for medication delivery, representing a greater portion of reimbursement, making it the most attractive option.

While oral remains the dominant option, the route is evolving rapidly, with injectable (subQ, Intramuscular, IV) options growing the fastest, as more of the therapeutics are presented as biologics, bioconjugates, or as more advanced types of molecules that use parenteral options, sometimes chronically or in hospital environments.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital pharmacies provide the most volume, direct access to specialty therapeutics, and oncology agents, and are located in a hospital. Since many of these types of therapeutics often require a mediated process and/or risk the hospital only dispensing, this channel represents a large revenue share.

E-commerce for medication is booming rapidly. Online pharmacy options allow for necessity and convenience, allow access, and digital integration. As trust, regulation, and practice evolve many will engage with drug or molecule therapeutics using e-commerce options .

By End User:

It is common for molecule therapeutics to be prescribed and given in a clinical setting, mainly in oncology or specialty care, so hospitals and clinics represent the largest portion of the usage and revenue.

An increased investment in academic drug discovery, translational research programs, biotech spinouts, and public–private grants is driving growth in the adoption of molecule therapeutics platforms, screening, and novel molecule programs at universities and research institutes.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global peptide therapeutics market is valued at USD 49.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 51.81 billion in 2025. By 2034, the market is expected to reach approximately USD 81.5 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.35% over the forecast period.

The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market started at USD 9.95 billion in 2024 and is forecast to increase to USD 10.89 billion in 2025. By 2034, the market is anticipated to surpass USD 24.52 billion, growing steadily at a CAGR of 9.45%. In the U.S. osteoarthritis therapeutics market is projected to grow from USD 3.27 billion in 2024 to USD 3.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.46 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.14%.

The gene editing therapeutics market is rapidly advancing on a global scale, with expected revenues reaching hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034.

The global mRNA therapeutics CDMO market is valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 5.15 billion in 2025. By 2034, it is projected to reach around USD 13.63 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 11.37%.

The global single-cell biotherapeutics market is on an upward trajectory, with potential revenue growth into the hundreds of millions over the 2025–2034 forecast period.

The global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market is estimated at USD 21.5 billion in 2024, growing to USD 24.24 billion in 2025. By 2034, it is expected to reach approximately USD 71.2 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 12.74%.

The global digital therapeutics market is projected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2024 to USD 9.84 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 90.83 billion by 2034, at a remarkable CAGR of 27.8%.

The global protein therapeutics market is valued at USD 375.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 401.89 billion in 2025. By 2034, the market is projected to reach USD 740.07 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.08%.

The RNAi therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.9%, from USD 1.47 billion in 2025 to USD 5.11 billion by 2034.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai launched the“AI Small Molecule Drug Discovery Center,” to integrate AI with traditional drug discovery pipelines, accelerating lead design and reducing time to candidate selection.

Molecule Therapeutics Market Key Players List:



Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Shimadzu Corp

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @

Segments Covered in the Report

By Molecule Type



Small Molecules (Dominated in 2024)

Biologics Biosimilars



By Therapy Area



Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Autoimmune Disorders Metabolic Disorders

By Route of Administration



Oral (Dominated in 2024)

Injectable (Fastest growing)

Topical

Inhalation

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



By End User



Hospitals & Clinics Dominated in 2024)

Research & Academic Institutes (Fastest growing) Homecare Settings



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard:

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research . Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region : +91 9356 9282 04

Web:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest