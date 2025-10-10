Pakistan: 2 'Killed' In Violence In Lahore As Thousands Attempt To March Towards Islamabad For Pro-Palestine Rally

MENAFN - Live Mint) Violent clashes erupted on Friday between police and Islamists in Pakistan's Lahore after security forces tried to stop thousands from leaving for Islamabad, where they planned to stage a pro-Palestinian rally outside the US Embassy, officials said, as per the Associated Press.

Clashes in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, began Thursday but intensified Friday after police baton-charged demonstrators and fired tear gas to disperse them at multiple locations. Protesters hurled stones at officers in response.

In a statement, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, or TLP, claimed that two of its supporters had been killed and 50 others injured since Thursday. There was no immediate comment from the Punjab provincial government, which is headed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the niece of the prime minister.

The protest comes in the wake of Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire plan brokered by US President Donald Trump .

Speaking to thousands of worshippers in Lahore at Friday prayers, TLP chief Saad Rizvi announced the march, saying as per AP,“We will now march from Lahore to the US Embassy” in Islamabad.

He said:“I will walk at the head of the long march. Arrest is not a problem, bullets are not a problem, shells are not a problem - martyrdom is our destiny.”

Police officers were swinging batons and firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators near the main TLP office, according to witnesses, who said residents also faced severe difficulties because of the tear gas.

The violence has disrupted daily life in parts of Lahore, as residents struggled to reach home because of road closures and continued clashes.

On Friday, authorities shut schools, colleges and universities in Lahore, a city of more than 14 million people.

Mobile internet suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has suspended mobile internet service in Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi as part of measures aimed at preventing demonstrators from reaching the national capital.

Authorities have also placed shipping containers along the main motorway, the main highways and roads leading to Islamabad to block protesters.

Lahore is around 350 kilometers (210 miles) from Islamabad .

The US Embassy in Islamabad issued a security alert ahead of the march, warning of possible disruptions and urging American citizens to exercise caution.

“Large crowds and traffic congestion are expected, along with a precautionary security presence, an increased number of checkpoints, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region,” the embassy said as per AP, adding that the duration of the protests is unknown.

It advised US citizens to avoid large gatherings, remain aware of their surroundings and keep a low profile.

Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry said Thursday that the TLP had not submitted a request for permission to hold the rally. The group denied the claim, saying it had applied for permission for a peaceful march to express solidarity with Palestinians.

The TLP, known for staging disruptive and sometimes violent protests, has drawn criticism online. But many users have accused the government of overreacting by blocking roads even before the demonstrators began their march.