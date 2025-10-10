IMC 2025: Minister Urges Business Leaders To Innovate, Lead With Purpose
Addressing the gathering at the 'IMC 25 Awards' ceremony, the minister highlighted India's remarkable progress, noting that the country stands at an“extraordinary inflection point” amid rapid digital adoption and technological disruption.
“India today is not the India of even five years ago,” he remarked, emphasising that enterprises now operate in an era defined by innovation, sustainability, and global interdependence.
Outlining a roadmap for the future, Dr Sekhar urged businesses to embrace artificial intelligence, invest in research and development, and nurture cultures that celebrate experimentation.
He also encouraged collaboration with startups, mentorship of MSMEs, and alignment with government initiatives, noting that“the future belongs to ecosystems, not monopolies.”
Underscoring that profit must be aligned with purpose, he stated that“ESG is not a compliance checkbox but the social contract of 21st-century business.”
Congratulating the awardees, he described their recognition as both an honour and a responsibility:“These awards are not a destination, but fuel for tomorrow. They remind us that with great success comes great responsibility to employees, communities, and the nation.”
He lauded the entrepreneurial spirit of those who dared to start, reminding the audience that“ninety-seven percent of people who say they'll start a company never incorporate, but you did.”
The minister called upon India's business leaders to remain relentless in pursuit of excellence.“Stay hungry. Stay building. I see the architects of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said, envisioning a future where 'Made in India' becomes synonymous with quality, innovation, and global excellence.
