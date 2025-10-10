Leveraging AI In Modern Trucking: Rezolve.Ai At MMTA Annual Conference 2025

EINPresswire/ -- Rezolve, a leading innovator in enterprise services and employee support automation , was in the spotlight this month at the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) Annual Conference 2025, held in Baltimore. The company’s Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Manish Sharma, participated in an influential panel discussion titled “Leveraging Technology in Modern Trucking,” joining other distinguished industry leaders and technology experts to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining the transportation landscape.

The MMTA Annual Conference is one of the region’s most prominent industry gatherings, bringing together key stakeholders from across the trucking, logistics, and transportation ecosystem. This year’s event welcomed representatives from over 75 organizations and more than 140 MMTA members, fostering a vibrant environment for learning, collaboration, and innovation.

During the session, Manish Sharma shared his perspective on how Agentic AI, i.e. AI systems capable of reasoning, autonomous action, and adaptive learning, is fundamentally transforming how organizations operate. He highlighted the increasing adoption of autonomous support technologies that empower employees to resolve issues faster, make better decisions, and maintain operational continuity even in complex, fast-paced environments such as trucking and logistics.

“The transportation sector thrives on precision, speed, and reliability,” Sharma said. “With Agentic AI, we’re moving beyond traditional automation. We’re now enabling a form of intelligent assistance that not only supports workers but anticipates needs, streamlines processes, and ensures seamless operations. In industries like trucking, where efficiency and uptime are everything, that’s transformative.”

Sharma also emphasized how AI’s role in the trucking industry extends beyond just optimizing logistics. It improves overall employee and driver experience as well. From AI-driven service desks that handle IT or HR requests autonomously to systems that assist dispatchers and fleet operators in real time, these innovations are reshaping the way transportation companies function internally. By reducing friction in daily workflows, organizations can boost productivity, safety, and satisfaction across the board.

The event clearly highlighted that AI is not just a support tool but a strategic shift behind the industry’s evolution. As the trucking sector navigates challenges such as driver shortages, rising operational costs, and increased regulatory demands, AI is emerging as a key enabler for sustainability, competitiveness, and growth.

For Rezolve, participating in the MMTA Annual Conference reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering industries with intelligent, human-centered automation. The company’s innovative platform brings Agentic AI capabilities to the enterprises, allowing them to deliver instant, contextual support and autonomous actions.

“What’s exciting is that we’re seeing transportation leaders adopt AI not just as a technology, but as a mindset,” Manish Sharma highlighted. “When companies embrace automation that truly understands their people and their workflows, they unlock new levels of agility and resilience. That’s what Rezolve is built to deliver.”

About Rezolve

Rezolve is the most advanced, intelligent, and purpose-built Agentic AI platform for employee support and shared enterprise services. It combines intelligent knowledge management, autonomous workflow execution, and conversational experiences within collaboration hubs such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. The company helps enterprises reduce support costs, boost productivity, and elevate employee satisfaction through an intelligent and continuously learning team of AI agents.

Visit to learn more or request a demo.

