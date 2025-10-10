Digital Marketing Market Global Forecast 2025-2030, Profiles Of Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Bytedance, Tencent, Microsoft, Baidu, Snap, Pinterest, The Trade Desk
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.07 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.57 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Leveraging generative AI to automate hyper-personalized content at scale Implementing privacy-first cookieless targeting strategies across digital channels Optimizing short-form video ads for in-stream social commerce conversions Harnessing augmented reality experiences to enhance immersive brand engagement Integrating AI-driven dynamic pricing and promotions based on real-time data insights Scaling programmatic digital out-of-home campaigns with real-time location data signals Developing zero-click SEO strategies to capture search traffic without link clicks Partnering with micro and nano influencers for performance-based ROI tracking campaigns
Market Insights
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis
Companies Featured
- Alphabet Inc. Meta Platforms, Inc. Inc. ByteDance Ltd. Tencent Holdings Limited Microsoft Corporation Baidu, Inc. Snap Inc. Pinterest, Inc. The Trade Desk, Inc.
Digital Marketing Market
