Putin Relays Israel's 'Peace' Message Amid Iran-Russia Alignment

Russian President Putin and Iranian President Pezeshkian in Kremlin on Jan 17 2025- Photo credit: Iranian Presidency

Dushanbe (Tajikistan) ~ Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed on Thursday that Israeli authorities have asked Moscow to deliver a message to Tehran indicating that Israel does not seek further confrontation and aims to ease regional tensions.

Speaking at the Central Asia-Russia summit, Putin said,“We continue confidence-based contacts with Israel and receive signals from Israeli leadership asking that this be conveyed to our Iranian friends that Israel intends - and is determined - to further resolve the issue, and is not interested in any form of confrontation.”

The appeal appears set against a backdrop of strengthened Iran-Russia strategic cooperation and Tehran's rapid recovery following a 12-day conflict with Israel in June. The hostilities, triggered after Israel launched strikes on Iranian positions, resulted in the deaths of top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists and hundreds of civilians. U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites further escalated the conflict. By June 24, Iranian retaliatory strikes on Israeli and U.S. targets resulted into a ceasefire.

Analysts suggest Israel's request to Putin reflects concern over Iran's rapidly increasing regional resilience and the growing military and diplomatic coordination between Tehran and Moscow. Russia's ongoing mediation and support have allowed Iran to consolidate its military posture while maintaining a constructive dialogue with the IAEA regarding its nuclear program.

Putin stressed diplomacy as the only path forward.“Only through diplomacy and negotiations can the situation around Iran's nuclear program be resolved. There is no reasonable alternative to it,” he said, adding that Russia maintains close contact with Tehran and“feels their resolve to seek mutually acceptable solutions and to renew constructive cooperation with the IAEA.”