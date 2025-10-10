Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trial In Baku Unveils Further Evidence Of Armenia's Wartime Atrocities

2025-10-10 08:06:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

On October 10, the Baku Military Court continued the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity, Azernews reports.

During the hearing, the court reviewed documents detailing criminal incidents, as well as statistical information received from Azerbaijani state institutions regarding the number of people killed and missing, and the extent of damage caused by the Armenian armed forces' attacks on Azerbaijani territories.

The materials presented included data on destruction of administrative and residential buildings, ecological harm, and damage inflicted on religious and cultural monuments.

These documents were compiled based on information submitted by ministries, committees, agencies, regional and city executive authorities, and other relevant institutions.

It was emphasized that as a result of Armenia's military aggression, the trial of its citizens accused of war crimes, terrorism, genocide, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and other serious violations of international humanitarian law continues in Azerbaijan.

