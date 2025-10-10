Russia Strikes Main Gas Production Regions In Ukraine In Early October - Syniehubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was confirmed during a press briefing on October 10 by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Regarding gas. Poltava and Kharkiv regions are key to the national gas production system. Any strikes on the system have severe consequences. Without delving into specifics, suffice it to say that our employees are working to eliminate the consequences. There were strikes, there is damage, we are working,” Syniehubov said.

According to him, the pressure in the gas networks for domestic consumption is being maintained at a stable level.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that the pressure in the gas networks for domestic consumption remains stable, and so far this is the case. Domestic consumers are always our priority,” stated the Head of the Regional Military Administration.

As reported, on October 9, Bloomberg , citing its unnamed sources, reported that as a result of a massive attack on October 3, Ukraine lost about 60% of its domestic natural gas production, which is concentrated in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

