India, UK Agree To Deepen Defence Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- India and the UK on Friday agreed to further deepen defence cooperation after reviewing the existing defence relations.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense said that Indian Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held a bilateral meeting with the UKآ's Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker in Mumbai on the sidelines of the visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to India.
Both sides reviewed the ongoing defence engagements and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation between India and the UK. The Indian minister noted with satisfaction that the UK CSG, led by Prince of Wales, successfully completed the sea phase of the bilateral maritime exercise Konkan-25 with the Indian Navy off the western coast of India.
Sanjay Seth underlined that such operational interactions enhance mutual understanding of operational philosophies and contribute to interoperability between the two navies.
"Both ministers reviewed the various facets of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed Indiaآ's growing capabilities in manufacturing equipment and development of indigenous systems bolstering self reliance," the statement said.
The ministers reaffirmed commitment to strengthen ties in all spheres including collaboration and opportunities in global defence supply chains.
Commitment to strengthen maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region in support of a free, open and rules-based world order to ensure freedom of navigation was also reiterated during the meeting.
Both sides reaffirmed commitment to a robust, multifaceted and mutually beneficial defence partnership, guided by the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the آ'India-UK Vision 2035آ'.
The meeting to deepen defence cooperation comes a day after UK Prime Minister held extensive talks with Indian Prime Minister and industry leaders in Mumbai to boost trade, investment, defence and security cooperation. (end)
