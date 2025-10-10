Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quake-Hit Southern Philippines Jolted With Magnitude-6.9 Aftershock

2025-10-10 08:02:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Mati, Philippines: A powerful 6.9-magnitude aftershock jolted quake-hit southern Philippines late Friday, triggering a fresh tsunami alert just hours after an earlier warning, authorities said.
The tremor struck at 7:12 pm (1112 GMT), prompting the Philippine seismology office to warn of "life-threatening wave heights" and urge coastal residents to "immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland".

