Quake-Hit Southern Philippines Jolted With Magnitude-6.9 Aftershock

Mati, Philippines: A powerful 6.9-magnitude aftershock jolted quake-hit southern Philippines late Friday, triggering a fresh tsunami alert just hours after an earlier warning, authorities said. The tremor struck at 7:12 pm (1112 GMT), prompting the Philippine seismology office to warn of "life-threatening wave heights" and urge coastal residents to "immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland".

