Certara To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 6Th, 2025
Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online . It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.
A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Investors” section of the Certara website at .
About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.
Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
...
Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
...
