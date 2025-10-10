Certara To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 6Th, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after the market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online . It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Investors” section of the Certara website at .

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.

