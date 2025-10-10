Next Wave Of Ex-Idps Arrives In Azerbaijan's Khojaly District Villages (PHOTO)
The families had been living in temporary accommodations such as dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country before being moved to their new homes this week. In this phase, 15 families comprising 53 people were resettled in Ballija village, while 28 families totaling 126 people moved to Tezebine.
The returnees expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for what they described as strong state support during the resettlement process.
They also voiced appreciation for the Azerbaijani Army and the soldiers who took part in liberating the lands, offering prayers for the martyrs who lost their lives in the effort.
