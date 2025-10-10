SECI Recruitment 2025: 22 Vacancies Announced For Engineering And Diploma Posts
The Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a key player in advancing India's renewable energy sector, has issued a new job notification. Applications are invited from eligible candidates to fill a total of 22 vacancies. Interested applicants must submit their applications for this central government position by October 24, 2025. Successful candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹22,000 to ₹2,60,000, depending on the role.
High-Level Positions and Educational Qualifications
In the announcement released by SECI, there are several Executive Level positions. The basic educational qualification for all these posts is a E/B engineering degree.
. Additional General Manager (1 vacancy): Monthly salary from ₹1,00,000 to ₹2,60,000/-. Age limit: 48.
. Deputy General Manager (1 vacancy): Monthly salary from ₹90,000 to ₹2,40,000/-. Age limit: 40.
. Manager (2 vacancies): Monthly salary from ₹70,000 to ₹2,00,000/-. Age limit: 40.
. Deputy Manager (10 vacancies): Monthly salary from ₹60,000 to ₹1,80,000/-. Age limit: 35.
. Senior Engineer (5 vacancies): Monthly salary from ₹50,000 to ₹1,60,000/-. Age limit: 28.
Supervisor Position for Diploma and ITI Holders
The Junior Foreman/Supervisor position has been announced as a great opportunity for youth who do not have an engineering degree but possess professional qualifications. There are a total of 3 vacancies. The monthly salary for this role ranges from ₹22,000 to ₹80,000. Candidates who have completed E/B, Diploma, or ITI can apply for this job. The age limit should not exceed 28. Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per central government rules.
Application Fee and Selection Process
For executive positions (excluding Junior Foreman/Supervisor), general category candidates must pay an application fee of ₹1,000/-. For the Junior Foreman/Supervisor position, a fee of ₹600/- is required. However, there is no fee for SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/PwBD candidates. Applicants will be selected through a Screening Test/Written Test and a Trade Test/Skill Test. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through SECI's official website, , by 24.10.2025.
