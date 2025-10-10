Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Expresses Readiness To Aid Reconstruction


2025-10-10 07:05:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Indonesia on Friday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached between Palestinian Hamas Movement and Israeli occupation authorities, announcing the country's readiness to participate acticvly in supporting the reconstruction process in Gaza.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the first phase of the ceasefire represents an important step toward ending the cycle of violence in Gaza, expressing hope for the swift and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across the Strip.
The ministry called on the international community to seize the momentum to restart the process peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution, and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.
The statement also conveyed Indonesia's appreciation to the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Tأ1⁄4rkiye for their mediation efforts in achieving the ceasefire and ending Israeli occupation continued aggression on Gaza. (end)
