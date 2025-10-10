403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Expresses Readiness To Aid Reconstruction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Indonesia on Friday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached between Palestinian Hamas Movement and Israeli occupation authorities, announcing the country's readiness to participate acticvly in supporting the reconstruction process in Gaza.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the first phase of the ceasefire represents an important step toward ending the cycle of violence in Gaza, expressing hope for the swift and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across the Strip.
The ministry called on the international community to seize the momentum to restart the process peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution, and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.
The statement also conveyed Indonesia's appreciation to the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Tأ1⁄4rkiye for their mediation efforts in achieving the ceasefire and ending Israeli occupation continued aggression on Gaza. (end)
abb
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the first phase of the ceasefire represents an important step toward ending the cycle of violence in Gaza, expressing hope for the swift and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across the Strip.
The ministry called on the international community to seize the momentum to restart the process peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution, and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.
The statement also conveyed Indonesia's appreciation to the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Tأ1⁄4rkiye for their mediation efforts in achieving the ceasefire and ending Israeli occupation continued aggression on Gaza. (end)
abb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment