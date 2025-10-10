Everlasting Smiles: William Ma DMD Offers One-Visit Gentle Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation® With No Stitches Or Grafts

EINPresswire/ -- Everlasting Smiles, led by Dr. William Ma, has introduced Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation, an advanced procedure that helps patients restore receding gums in a single, minimally invasive visit. This modern approach to gum health requires no scalpels or stitches and delivers immediate aesthetic and functional results.

Receding gums are a widespread concern, impacting nearly half of adults and often leading to root exposure, tooth sensitivity, and eventual tooth loss. Traditional gum grafting procedures involve donor tissue, sutures, and significant healing time. The Pinhole Surgical Technique® (PST), developed and patented by Dr. John Chao, offers a gentler alternative. Using micro-openings about the size of a pinhole, Dr. Ma repositions the gum tissue to its original, healthy level — often achieving visible improvement within minutes.

“Patients deserve modern, comfortable options for gum care,” said Dr. Ma, founder of Everlasting Smiles. “This treatment allows us to restore both health and confidence quickly, without the recovery challenges that used to come with gum surgery.”

Dr. Ma and three members of his clinical team, including their hygienist, are certified by Dr. Chao in Pasadena, CA, placing Everlasting Smiles among a select group of dental offices in South Florida trained to perform this specialized technique.

Supporting Every Smile — Including Work-Related Dental Care

Alongside offering cutting-edge cosmetic and restorative procedures, Everlasting Smiles also provides dental care for patients with work-related injuries. The practice works within the workers’ compensation system, helping injured employees access timely dental treatment. Dr. Ma supplies all required medical documentation and opinions to support patient recovery and claims, ensuring that care and compliance go hand in hand.

This integrated approach underscores Everlasting Smiles’ mission: combining innovation with compassionate service to enhance patient outcomes across all aspects of oral health.

Consultations Available for Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation®

Patients experiencing gum recession, tooth sensitivity, or cosmetic concerns are encouraged to schedule an evaluation. Early diagnosis allows for more effective results, and in many cases, treatment can be completed in just one visit.

About Everlasting Smiles: William Ma DMD

Located in Palm Beach Gardens, Everlasting Smiles delivers comprehensive dental services — from preventive and restorative care to advanced cosmetic procedures. Led by Dr. William Ma, the practice is known for blending clinical excellence with genuine patient care. To learn more about their full range of treatments, visit