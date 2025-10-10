Sculptor Claims Sabarimala Gold Sold For Huge Sums By Exploiting Divine Value, Alleges Sale To Film Industry

Alappuzha: Sculptor Mahesh Panicker has alleged that the gold plating from the Dwarapalaka sculptures at Sabarimala may have been sold for an enormous amount, describing the incident as a“scam in the name of faith.” He claimed that the gold, which holds immense spiritual significance, likely changed hands for a massive sum, involving key figures beyond those already named.

According to Panicker, even the Kerala High Court's recent observations indicate that a major theft has taken place.“The divine essence of Sabarimala gives the gold its true value,” he said, adding that it was highly possible the plating was sold intact rather than melted.“If it had been melted, it would only fetch the market price of gold. But in its original form, with its religious and emotional worth, the price could be unimaginable,” he explained.

Possible High-Value Sale and Film Industry Links

Panicker suggested that the case goes far beyond minor offenders.“Unnikrishnan Potti is just a small link in a much bigger network,” he said, implying that the stolen gold could have even reached the film industry. He claimed that film production companies might have been among the potential buyers, as such items could easily be replaced with duplicates once sold.

Describing the wider implications, Panicker emphasized that Sabarimala's heritage and sanctity make its artifacts incredibly valuable.“The temple's antiquity gives these objects divine power in the eyes of believers,” he noted.“That's why scams like this can thrive-by appealing to faith. People are told that keeping parts of these sacred sculptures will protect them from misfortunes like Shani Dosha.”