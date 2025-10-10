Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued

Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued


2025-10-10 06:10:46
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off southern Philippines on Friday, prompting tsunami warnings and mass evacuations from coastal areas amid fears of aftershocks and damage.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck off the southern Philippines late Friday, triggering tsunami warnings and prompting residents in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake's epicenter was near the town of Manay, at a depth of about 10 kilometers. Officials warned of possible aftershocks and structural damage in nearby provinces.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 7.4 magnitude and a depth of 58 kilometers, while the U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed the risk of dangerous waves within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.

Authorities ordered immediate evacuations across parts of the southern and central Philippines, advising coastal communities to move to safer ground as emergency teams were placed on high alert.

No reports of casualties or major damage have yet been confirmed, but disaster officials said assessments are underway and communication lines are being closely monitored.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region this year, was felt across several islands, shaking homes and prompting temporary power outages in some areas.

Seismologists warned of potential aftershocks and urged residents to remain cautious. The Philippines sits on the Pacific“Ring of Fire,” a zone of intense seismic activity where powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN10102025000228011069ID1110177701

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search