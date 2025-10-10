Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck off the southern Philippines late Friday, triggering tsunami warnings and prompting residents in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake's epicenter was near the town of Manay, at a depth of about 10 kilometers. Officials warned of possible aftershocks and structural damage in nearby provinces.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 7.4 magnitude and a depth of 58 kilometers, while the U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed the risk of dangerous waves within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.

Authorities ordered immediate evacuations across parts of the southern and central Philippines, advising coastal communities to move to safer ground as emergency teams were placed on high alert.

No reports of casualties or major damage have yet been confirmed, but disaster officials said assessments are underway and communication lines are being closely monitored.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region this year, was felt across several islands, shaking homes and prompting temporary power outages in some areas.

Seismologists warned of potential aftershocks and urged residents to remain cautious. The Philippines sits on the Pacific“Ring of Fire,” a zone of intense seismic activity where powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.

