Karzai Condemns Pakistan Over Airstrikes In Kabul And Paktika

Hamid Karzai on Friday condemned Pakistan for carrying out airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika province, describing the attacks as a“violation of international law” and Afghanistan's sovereignty.

In a statement posted on X, Karzai said the bombings were“bloody and reckless acts” and urged Islamabad to“reconsider its destructive policies” toward Afghanistan. He warned that such aggression would have“grave consequences” for regional stability.

Karzai called on Pakistan to respect Afghanistan's territorial integrity and uphold good-neighbourly relations, saying that continued attacks would only worsen tensions and harm innocent civilians.

Pakistan has not claimed responsibility for the overnight strikes, which hit parts of Kabul and the Barmal district of Paktika. Taliban officials have yet to comment publicly on the attacks.

The airstrikes occurred as Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was in New Delhi for talks with Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar - the first high-level meeting between the two sides since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Analysts say the timing of the strikes underscores a growing geopolitical rivalry between India and Pakistan over influence in Afghanistan. Islamabad sees India's renewed engagement with the Taliban as a threat to its strategic interests, while New Delhi is cautiously deepening its diplomatic and development ties with Kabul.

Observers warn that Pakistan's military actions could further destabilize the region and turn Afghanistan into a new arena for India-Pakistan competition, complicating efforts to maintain peace and rebuild the war-torn country.

