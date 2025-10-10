Trump Out, Venezuela's Oppn Leader Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Srinagar ~ Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
The committee selected Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado this year, amid a climate dominated by U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize
Maria Corina Machado is often seen as part of the more Western-aligned faction of the Venezuelan opposition, favoring engagement with international actors, including the U.S.
The former opposition presidential candidate in Venezuela was lauded for being a“key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government,” said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee.
Experts say the committee typically focuses on the durability of peace, the promotion of international fraternity and the quiet work of institutions that strengthen those goals.
Last year's award went to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of Japanese atomic bombing survivors who have worked for decades to maintain a taboo around the use of nuclear weapons.
