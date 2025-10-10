Hotel Owner Booked In Udhampur For Not Reporting Foreigner's Stay

AI-Generated Photo

Jammu – Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against the owner of Hotel Samrat in Udhampur and its staff for allegedly failing to report the stay of a foreign national, which is in violation of the Foreigners Act, an official said on Friday.

During routine checks, it was found that the hotel management failed to submit Form C, an online mandatory report for all foreign guests staying at their property, as required under the Foreigners Act, a police spokesperson said.

Police said a few days earlier, a foreign national had stayed at the hotel, but the owner or his staff failed to report the stay to the Senior Superintendent of Police, who is also the Foreigners Registration Officer, as mandated under law, he added.