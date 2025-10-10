403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Afhganistan Seek To Improve Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Afghanistanآ's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries ever since Taliban came into power in 2021.
In his opening remarks at the delegation-level meeting with the Afghan Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar said that "India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan."
The Indian External Affairs Minister also announced New Delhi's decision to upgrade technical mission in Kabul to an Embassy while highlighting the importance of closer cooperation between India and Afghanistan for regional stability and resilience apart from national development of war-torn Afghanistan.
Jaishankar also thanked his Afghan counterpart for inviting Indian companies to explore mining opportunities. "Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further. We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce. I am glad to note the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi," Jaishankar said.
On his part, Muttaqi promised that Taliban government will not allow anyone to use its territory against other countries.
"India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges. We will not allow any group to use our territory against others," Muttaqi said, thanking India for extending help during the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.
"We want relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people ties. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism to strengthen our relations," Muttaqi said.
The Afghan Foreign Minister is in India for a six-day visit soon after Russia hosted an international meeting on Afghanistan with officials from China, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in participation. It is seen as an attempt of Taliban regime to gain international recognition which took power in 2021 after the US-led NATO was forced to end its long war after the 9/11 attack.
New Delhi is also looking for increasing its influence in Afghanistan amid the involvement of Pakistan and China. (end)
atk
In his opening remarks at the delegation-level meeting with the Afghan Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar said that "India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan."
The Indian External Affairs Minister also announced New Delhi's decision to upgrade technical mission in Kabul to an Embassy while highlighting the importance of closer cooperation between India and Afghanistan for regional stability and resilience apart from national development of war-torn Afghanistan.
Jaishankar also thanked his Afghan counterpart for inviting Indian companies to explore mining opportunities. "Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further. We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce. I am glad to note the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi," Jaishankar said.
On his part, Muttaqi promised that Taliban government will not allow anyone to use its territory against other countries.
"India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges. We will not allow any group to use our territory against others," Muttaqi said, thanking India for extending help during the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.
"We want relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people ties. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism to strengthen our relations," Muttaqi said.
The Afghan Foreign Minister is in India for a six-day visit soon after Russia hosted an international meeting on Afghanistan with officials from China, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in participation. It is seen as an attempt of Taliban regime to gain international recognition which took power in 2021 after the US-led NATO was forced to end its long war after the 9/11 attack.
New Delhi is also looking for increasing its influence in Afghanistan amid the involvement of Pakistan and China. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment