AFFA President Appointed To FIFA Commercial And Marketing Advisory Committee

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Rovshan Najaf and Vice President Konul Mehdiyeva have been appointed to FIFA's Standing Committees, Azernews reports.

This follows structural changes approved during the 74th FIFA Congress, where the organization announced the restructuring of its Standing Committees to better reflect its growing global responsibilities and enhance member association involvement in decision-making.

As part of this process, the FIFA Council has confirmed the chairs, vice-chairs, and members of the Standing Committees for the 2025–2029 term.

Under the new appointments, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf will serve as a member of FIFA's Commercial and Marketing Advisory Committee, while Vice President Konul Mehdiyeva has been named to the Women's Football Development Committee.

These appointments are in line with FIFA's renewed governance approach, aimed at fostering wider participation and strengthening gender balance in global football leadership.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.