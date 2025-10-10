403
Endoacustica Launches Spyprotect-KIT For Instant Digital Privacy Protection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endoacustica has introduced the SpyProtect-KIT, a comprehensive physical privacy solution designed to defend against unauthorized microphone activation, hidden camera access, and remote eavesdropping on smartphones and other mobile devices. Comprising three independent yet complementary tools, the kit provides immediate, software-free protection for users in professional, personal, and high-risk digital environments.
The kit includes the SpyProtect USB, a plug-and-play adapter available in Micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning versions. When inserted into a device's port, it disables the internal microphone, preventing any application or malware from initiating covert audio recording. No configuration or battery is required - protection begins instantly upon connection.
Complementing this is the SpyProtect Bluetooth module, which wirelessly overrides the phone's microphone through Bluetooth pairing. Powered by a built-in rechargeable lithium battery, it remains active during meetings, travel, or sensitive conversations. If an attempt is made to disconnect or bypass the device remotely, a visual LED alert flashes immediately, warning the user of potential intrusion.
The third component, the SpyProtect Camera Cover, is a mechanical sliding shield made of high-strength rigid plastic. Attached via double-sided tape over the front or rear camera lens, it physically blocks visual access. Since no software can override a closed physical barrier, users maintain full control over when their camera is active.
Designed for real-world usability, the kit serves professionals in law, finance, healthcare, and consulting who handle confidential discussions; journalists protecting sources; remote workers conducting video calls; business travelers in public spaces; and private individuals concerned about invasive apps or spyware. It is equally effective in corporate boardrooms, hotel rooms, co-working spaces, or at home.
About the Organization
Endoacustica is a leading European developer of advanced surveillance and counter-surveillance technologies, headquartered in Italy. With decades of experience, the company designs discreet, high-integrity solutions for intelligence agencies, law enforcement, corporate security teams, and privacy-conscious clients worldwide. Focused on innovation, discretion, and operational reliability, Endoacustica continues to deliver tools that uphold confidentiality in an era of pervasive digital monitoring.
