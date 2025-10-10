403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Finance Min.: Gov't Monitoring Yen's Rapid Drop
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said Friday the government is closely monitoring the recent rapid weakening of the yen against the US dollar, stressing concern over "one-sided and sudden" currency moves.
"It is important for exchange rates to move in a stable manner reflecting economic fundamentals," Kato told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting. "We will continue to watch closely for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements," the minister said.
Kato made the remarks after the yen briefly fell to the lower JPY 153 level against the dollar earlier this week, hitting an eight-month low.
According to public broadcaster NHK, market analysts attributed the yen's slide partly to receding expectations of an imminent rate hike by the Bank of Japan, as well as speculation that the new Liberal Democratic Party leader Sanae Takaichi will maintain an easy monetary policy stance. (end)
mk
"It is important for exchange rates to move in a stable manner reflecting economic fundamentals," Kato told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting. "We will continue to watch closely for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements," the minister said.
Kato made the remarks after the yen briefly fell to the lower JPY 153 level against the dollar earlier this week, hitting an eight-month low.
According to public broadcaster NHK, market analysts attributed the yen's slide partly to receding expectations of an imminent rate hike by the Bank of Japan, as well as speculation that the new Liberal Democratic Party leader Sanae Takaichi will maintain an easy monetary policy stance. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment