Forbes Woman Club: How To Use AI To Become More Influential

EINPresswire/ -- Forbes Woman Kazakhstan ranking participants, heads of major companies, and prominent figures from the worlds of finance, business, and media—the autumn Forbes Woman Club attracted a distinguished audience. And the speakers were no exception: top managers and founders of international AI companies made a special trip to Almaty for the meeting. Their opinions on how to succeed in the era of high technology and artificial intelligence are featured in the September issue of Forbes Woman Kazakhstan.

"We are now surrounded by women who are changing the world around us," said Arailym Aulbekova, editor of Forbes Kazakhstan, opening the meeting. She emphasized that Forbes rankings, including the influential women ranking, "are not just about numbers and methodology, but rather about trust, openness, and how the business environment in Kazakhstan is changing."

When it was time to introduce the panel session speakers, Yelena Sedykh, a serial entrepreneur, investor, founder of the online legal service Dogovor24, and head of the Central Asian NGO TechnoWomen, took the stage.

"Everyone is saying today that AI will soon take over the world. That's probably true. But one thing is clear: people and companies that know how to use AI will outperform those who don't," Sedykh noted. "Yet, only 5% of AI pilot projects reach implementation, and 95% fail, meaning we're only just beginning. And we have a chance to join the leaders. Today, we have some of those leaders here, three outstanding women. Organizing their trip was incredibly challenging; we worked on it for many months. They are pioneers in artificial intelligence, people who were working on AI long before it gained global recognition."

While Yelena Sedykh talked about her guests, listing their accomplishments and naming their positions, those gathered in the hall couldn't believe their eyes: on stage were very young, fragile girls who didn't at all resemble veteran IT professionals.

Navigator for the seabed

The first to take the microphone was Grace Hynd, Chief Operating Officer of Australian Advanced Navigation.

"It's the world's leading navigation company," explained Yelena Sedykh. "Advanced Navigation products are used by NASA and Tesla. The company's technology allows it to locate any object in areas where GPS doesn't work."

GPS, as a reminder, is the American Global Positioning System, which uses a network of satellites to determine precise locations using receivers built into phones and trackers. The system was developed by the US Department of Defense.

"Yes, GPS doesn't work underwater, it doesn't work in tunnels, it's not accurate enough for harsh climates, and it's not reliable enough for defense purposes," moderator Grace continued.

The company Hynd runs uses its own developments—intelligent sensors and algorithms for combining sensor data.

The market for this type of navigation has been growing steadily, especially in the last two years, Grace added. "Industries such as mining, transportation, logistics, and defense are beginning to recognize the need for GPS-free navigation," she stated.

As COO, Grace Hynd also noted that the company is using AI to empower and improve staff efficiency.

"We gave the team access to a large language model (LLM), provided them with basic training, and organized biweekly meetings so the team could share case studies and AI experiences. As a result, we're achieving fantastic results, producing twice as much content as before," Grace said, drawing applause from the audience.

The speaker advised that investing in AI is crucial for any business. "When hiring, look for people who are open to using AI. When talking to candidates, ask them how they're already using AI in their personal lives and at work. You'll need people who understand AI across all departments of your organization, not just IT. This will be critical," she emphasized.

A school without a teacher?

The second speaker, Joleen Liang, co-founder of the Chinese educational platform Squirrel Ai Learning, outlined the potential of AI in adaptive, personalized education. "This is teacher-less learning—much like a driverless car," she smiled.

A member of Forbes China's list of the most influential women in China, a speaker at Davos, and a keynote speaker at numerous other international conferences, Liang knows what she's talking about: she began implementing AI in education 11 years ago. "Back then, everyone was like, 'Are you cheating? What is AI?'" she recalls. Today, Squirrel Ai is used in 60,000 schools across China, and the number of students has exceeded 43 million. All of them have chosen the opportunity to acquire the knowledge they need at their own pace and in their own time.

Speaking about her project, Liang showed a photo of a ten-year-old girl standing on crutches in the doorway of a dilapidated house on a mountainside. “I climbed for about thirty minutes to get to her house. This girl has disabilities, her name is Tian Yanqing. We provided her with our educational tablet, which is embedded with an AI engine. She completed the training and increased her test score from 56 to 89 in two months. And then, six years later, she entered one of China’s top universities,” Liang explained, to a thunderous applause from the audience. “The results show that students learning with AI achieve higher scores and are able to absorb more knowledge than those in a traditional classroom. Why? Because the learning is personalized and tailored to each student.”

Anticipating the obvious question of whether AI will displace school teachers, Liang said, "The role of teachers will not disappear. They will need to provide emotional connection, psychological support, and understanding and guiding students based on intuition. But teachers themselves must also learn IT to be able to help their students."

Believe in yourself!

The third guest, Terry Chow, came from Singapore. She is a partner at Alpha Intelligence Capital, a major fund headquartered in Silicon Valley and one of the world's top five venture capital investors in AI.

"We invest globally through three offices—San Francisco, Paris, and Singapore. We currently have over 56 portfolio companies worldwide and approximately $400 million under management," Terry shared. But for her audience, one case was the most intriguing: Higgsfield, a platform that can create videos from text from scratch. Higgsfield's co-founder is 29-year-old Kazakh AI engineer Erzat Dulat. "Higgsfield is a very innovative project. They reimagined the very principle of generative AI, deciding to use multiple models simultaneously, and as a result, created a product of exceptional quality," Chow said.

Concluding the session, the speakers addressed the question of how women can use AI to become more influential. "AI is us," Terry reminded. "Yes, if AI continues to develop at the same rate in the next five years, it will be a different world. Yes, some people will lose their jobs. But physical labor will remain—AI won't be cleaning toilets. But AI gives us the opportunity to try something new every day, to realize our potential. The main thing is to believe in yourself!"

After the session, the evening continued with free communication between the participants

