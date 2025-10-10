Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market To Reach $0.85 Billion By 2029 With 14.2% CAGR

EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market Size And Growth?The market for obesity drugs based on deoxycholic acid has seen an upswing in recent years. The market value is predicted to rise from $0.44 billion in 2024 to $0.50 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The historic growth in this sector is largely due to an increased preference for minimally invasive medical procedures, a boost in the number of aesthetic clinics and specialized care centers, enhanced consumer readiness to invest in cosmetic and obesity treatments, an upsurge in clinical proof confirming the efficiency and safety of deoxycholic acid injections, and the growth in regulatory approvals and beneficial policy environments within principal markets.

In the coming years, a significant surge is anticipated in the deoxycholic acid obesity drug market, with projections reaching $0.85 billion by 2029 and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This anticipated expansion over the forecast period can be credited to the increasing rates of obesity, a rising demand for non-invasive fat reduction methods, amplified consciousness regarding body aesthetics and cosmetic surgeries, elevating investment in the research and development of advanced deoxycholic acid formulations, and the growing availability of high-quality combination therapy products. The forecast period also anticipates key trends such as the creation of combination therapies, advancements in medical technology and treatment procedures, technological progression in formulation, the incorporation of digital tools and artificial intelligence in treatment planning, and technological improvements in injection lipolysis formulations.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market?

The escalating rates of obesity are projected to amplify the expansion of the deoxycholic acid obesity drug market. Obesity rates are determined by the proportion of people classified as overweight or obese based on their body mass index (BMI). The rise in these rates can be attributed to unhealthy eating habits including overconsumption of processed foods and sugary beverages leading to accumulation of excess fat in the body. Deoxycholic acid obesity drugs function by destroying and removing excessive fat cells, thereby aiding targeted fat loss and better body shape. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based government agency, stated in September 2023 that in 2022, there was a 35% or greater adult obesity rate in 22 states in comparison to 19 states the previous year. Thus, the rapid rise in obesity rates is fostering the expansion of the deoxycholic acid obesity drug market. The surge in demand for non-invasive body contouring methods is predicted to fuel the growth of the deoxycholic acid obesity drug market. Non-invasive body contouring methods include procedures that utilize cryolipolysis, ultrasound, radiofrequency, or lasers to eliminate fat, tighten skin, and reshape the body without surgical intervention. These methods are gaining popularity as individuals favor safer, less invasive options to conventional cosmetic surgery capable of delivering effective fat reduction and skin tightening with lesser discomfort, fewer risks, and minimal or no recovery time. Deoxycholic acid obesity drugs contribute to non-invasive body contouring by dissolving and absorbing localized fat cells upon injection into specific spots, consequently leading to a decline in persistent fat pockets and a better body shape without the requirement for invasive surgery. For example, in June 2024, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a US-based professional organization, announced that in 2023, botulinum toxin remained the top non-surgical procedure for all genders and age groups, with plastic surgeons executing 8.8 million treatments globally, while the number of hyaluronic acid procedures escalated by 29% to reach 5.5 million. Hence, the surge in demand for non-surgical body contouring methods is propelling the growth of the deoxycholic acid obesity drugs market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market?

Major players in the Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Cipla Ltd.

• Glenmark Life Sciences Limited

• Curia Global Inc.

• Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Actylis

• ICE Pharma

• Cayman Chemical Company

• Nacalai Tesque Inc.

• Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Sector?

Major firms in the deoxycholic acid obesity drug sector are prioritizing the creation of advanced products like injectable deoxycholic acid obesity drugs, with a goal of improving treatment effectiveness and patient results. These injectable drugs contain deoxycholic acid, a compound that eliminates fat cells, and are administered through injection to specifically target and minimize fat in certain areas. As an example, in March 2024, LG Chem Ltd., a South Korea-based chemicals firm, launched Bellacholine for the diminishment of submental fat. This non-surgical injection is designed to alleviate moderate to severe submental fat (double chin) safely by destroying fat cells using deoxycholic acid. It provides benefits such as body-compatible pH, minimal sedimentation, and boost of skin elasticity via collagen synthesis.

How Is The Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market Segmented?

The deoxycholic acid obesity drugs market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Drug Type: ATX-101 (Deoxycholic Acid Injection Or Kybella Or Belkyra), Experimental Or Compounded Deoxycholic Acid Formulations, Combination Therapies, Oral Deoxycholic Acid Products

2) By Formulation: Injectable, Topical

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4) By Application: Submental Fat Reduction, Abdominal Fat Reduction, Thighs Arms And Flanks, Lipomas And Localized Fat, Cellulite Management

5) By End-User: Aesthetic Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Plastic Surgery Centers, Hospitals, Home Administration

Subsegments:

1) By ATX-101 (Deoxycholic Acid Injection or Kybella or Belkyra): Standard Injectable, High-Purity Formulations, Combination Injection Therapies

2) By Experimental Or Compounded Deoxycholic Acid Formulation: Clinical Trial Formulations, Compounded Customized Formulations

3) By Combination Therapies: Deoxycholic Acid + Lipolytic Agents, Deoxycholic Acid + Enzyme Therapy

4) By Oral Deoxycholic Acid Products: Capsules, Tablets, Liquid Formulations

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the deoxycholic acid obesity drugs global market report. It is predicted that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific within the forecasted period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

