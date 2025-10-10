KP Cabinet Transfers Edwardes College Board Chairmanship From Governor To Chief Minister
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has made a major decision regarding the Board of Governors of Edwardes College Peshawar, withdrawing the chairmanship from the Governor and transferring it to the Chief Minister.
According to the minutes of the 39th cabinet meeting, the reconstitution of the Board of Governors has been approved, under which the Chief Minister will now serve as Chairman.
Documents show that the provincial minister for higher education has been appointed as Vice Chairman, while the Bishop of Peshawar, government representatives, and education experts will also be part of the board.
Sources said the decision aims to ensure transparency in the administrative and academic affairs of Edwardes College and bring the institution under direct provincial oversight.
