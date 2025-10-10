Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Attack DTEK Tpps Overnight, Causing Severe Equipment Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by the company's press service on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Russia attacked DTEK's thermal power plants. Equipment at the facilities sustained serious damage. We are working to eliminate the consequences,” the statement reads.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been targeted more than 200 times.



 Read also: Energy infrastructure hit in Kyiv region, over 28,000 households left without power

As previously reported, Russia carried out a large-scale drone and missile assault across Ukraine during the night of October 10, with thermal generation facilities among the key targets.

