Russia Attack DTEK Tpps Overnight, Causing Severe Equipment Damage
“Russia attacked DTEK's thermal power plants. Equipment at the facilities sustained serious damage. We are working to eliminate the consequences,” the statement reads.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been targeted more than 200 times.
As previously reported, Russia carried out a large-scale drone and missile assault across Ukraine during the night of October 10, with thermal generation facilities among the key targets.
