Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Strengthen Amid Steady Growth In Agriculture And Industry

Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Strengthen Amid Steady Growth In Agriculture And Industry


2025-10-10 05:05:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports continued their upward trajectory in January–September of this year, reflecting the growing diversification of the national economy and the success of export-oriented policies, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN10102025000195011045ID1110177504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search