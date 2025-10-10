Top 5 AI Tools To Create Stunning Karwa Chauth Portraits This Year: Features And Sample Prompts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Karwa Chauth, one of India's most cherished festivals, celebrates love, devotion, and togetherness. This year, couples are taking their festive spirit online by using AI tools to transform their pictures into breathtaking Karwa Chauth portraits. From realistic lighting to artistic backgrounds, these AI platforms are changing how couples capture and share their festive memories.

5 AI tools to help you create AI-powered Karwa Chauth portraits:Gemini Nano Banana

One of the most popular tools is Gemini Nano Banana , which offers AI-driven personalised portrait creation with high-resolution outputs up to 8K. This platform allows users to customise the mood, background, and lighting of their photos, making it perfect for creating romantic and festive Karwa Chauth scenes. Couples can generate images under a full moon with warm lighting, traditional attire, and soft bokeh backgrounds. It can also create cinematic scenes of couples performing the puja with vibrant colours and realistic details.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT, when combined with image generation tools, serves as a powerful assistant for crafting detailed prompts. It allows users to describe artistic, realistic, or surreal styles and helps refine these prompts for maximum aesthetic impact. Using ChatGPT , couples can transform their photos into festive scenes featuring golden-hour lighting, traditional decor, and glowing moonlit backgrounds, or create intricate portraits highlighting mehndi patterns, vibrant outfits, and cinematic lighting.

Canva AI image generator

Canva's AI image generator is another favourite for its user-friendly interface and pre-built templates for festive and couple portraits. The platform allows multiple style options, from cartoon and watercolour to realistic renders, and includes AI-assisted background and colour adjustments. Couples can generate images that feature warm evening light, sparkling lanterns, and rich, romantic colour palettes. The AI also allows users to experiment with cinematic effects while keeping the process simple and accessible.

Adobe Firefly and Express

Adobe Firefly is geared toward professional-quality outputs, offering style transfers, lighting effects, and textured details that make images suitable for printing or high-end digital sharing. Couples can create cinematic Karwa Chauth portraits featuring golden festive lights, glowing moons, and luxurious traditional attire. The platform excels in high-detail renderings, ensuring that elements like mehndi patterns, intricate fabrics, and realistic lighting are captured beautifully, giving the final image a truly premium feel.

Adobe Express, on the other hand, is ideal for quick, social-media-ready creations. It provides fast AI image generatio with editable templates, festive overlays, and simple customisation options for backgrounds and effects. Using Adobe Express, couples can produce visually rich Karwa Chauth portraits with soft moonlit glows, lantern decorations, and cinematic ambiance, ready to be shared instantly online.

DeepAI

DeepAI is a versatile platform known for generating highly customizable AI images. It allows users to control details such as style, lighting, and composition, making it suitable for a wide range of festive portrait styles. Couples can use DeepAI to create romantic Karwa Chauth scenes with intricate background elements, glowing moonlight, traditional attire, and cinematic effects, giving their photos a creative, artistic touch.

Across all AI platforms, the key to stunning results lies in specifying details such as lighting, mood, attire, and background.

Tips for stunning Karwa Chauth AI portraits

Across all these platforms, the key to stunning results lies in specifying details such as lighting, mood, attire, and background. Including festival-specific elements like moons, lanterns, thalis, or mehndi enhances the cultural authenticity of the portraits. Couples are encouraged to experiment with styles, whether realistic, cinematic, or artistic, and to opt for high-resolution outputs to make the images suitable for both printing and social media sharing.

5 AI prompts to create AI portraits for Karwa ChauthPrompt 1: Romantic Moonlit Puja Scene

"Create a highly detailed Karwa Chauth portrait of a couple performing the puja together. The scene should feature a glowing full moon in the background, soft warm lighting illuminating their faces, and traditional Indian attire (sari and kurta). Include decorated thalis, diya lamps, and subtle mehndi on the hands. The environment should have festive décor with delicate flowers and soft bokeh effects. Render in ultra-realistic 8K quality, cinematic lighting, and a romantic, intimate atmosphere."

Prompt 2: Cinematic Close-Up Couple Portrait

"Generate a close-up Karwa Chauth couple portrait with a focus on facial expressions and attire. The couple should be smiling and looking at each other with love, wearing traditional outfits with vibrant colours. Include intricate mehndi designs, jewellery, and soft reflections of moonlight on their faces. The background should have a soft glow of lanterns and subtle festive decorations. Use high-resolution, ultra-realistic rendering with cinematic depth of field and warm, romantic lighting."

Prompt 3: Artistic Festival Setting

"Create a full-body Karwa Chauth couple portrait in an artistic, cinematic festival environment. The couple should be holding hands with traditional attire, surrounded by floating lanterns, flowers, and a glowing crescent moon in the sky. Include realistic shadows, soft golden-hour lighting, and subtle ambient glow to enhance the festive atmosphere. Emphasise textures like silk, embroidery, and mehndi patterns. Render the image in high resolution with cinematic depth and vivid colours."

| Navratri 2025: How Google lets users turn dandiya photos into 90s-style portrait| Move over Gemini Nano Banana-ChatGPT turned me into a 'Superhero Action Figure!'| Gemini Nano Banana AI: 15 prompts you should try right now Prompt 4: Surreal Romantic Portrait

"Generate a surreal yet romantic Karwa Chauth portrait of a couple in traditional attire. Include a glowing full moon, sparkling stars, and floating diyas around them. The couple should be holding a decorated thali with warm lighting reflecting on their faces. Add soft lens flares, cinematic bokeh effects, and intricate mehndi patterns. The image should be highly detailed, ultra-realistic, and evoke a magical, dreamy festive atmosphere suitable for printing or social media sharing."

Prompt 5: Elegant and Vibrant Festival Scene

"Create an elegant Karwa Chauth couple portrait in a vibrant, festive setting. The couple should be sitting or standing together in traditional clothing, with detailed textures on fabrics, jewellery, and mehndi designs. Include glowing diyas, flowers, and a bright moon in the background. Use soft cinematic lighting, realistic shadows, and a slightly blurred background to highlight the couple. Render in high-resolution 8K quality with a romantic and joyful mood, capturing the cultural essence of Karwa Chauth."